Lista completa de nominados a Premios Globos de Oro

Los Ángeles, 6 Dic (Notimex).- Los organizadores de los Premios Globos de Oro dieron a conocer hoy la lista completa de los nominados a lo mejor del cine y la televisión, cuyos ganadores se conoceran en una ceremonia de gala a efectuarse en 6 de enero próximo en un hotel de Beverly Hills.

Cine

Película dramática:

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“If Beale Streat Could Talk”

“A Star Is Born”

Actriz en cinta dramática

Glenn Close (“The Wife”)

Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”)

Nicole Kidman (“Destroyer”)

Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Rosamund Pike (“A Private War”)

Actor en cinta dramática

Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)

Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”)

Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased”)

Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”)

John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Cinta comedia o musical

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Vice”

Actriz en musical o comedia

Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”)

Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”)

Charlize Theron (“Tully”)

Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”)

Actor en musical o comedia

Christian Bale (“Vice”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”)

Robert Redford (“The Old Man & the Gun”)

John C. Reilly (“Stan & Ollie”)

Actriz de reparto cine

Amy Adams (“Vice”)

Claire Foy (“First Man”)

Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Emma Stone (“The Favourite”)

Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”)

Actor de reparto cine

Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”)

Timothee Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”)

Adam Driver (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Sam Rockwell (“Vice”)

Película animada

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Película extranjera

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Director

Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)

Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”)

Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”)

Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Adam McKay (“Vice”)

Guión

Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”)

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)

Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Adam McKay (“Vice”)

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (“Green Book”)

Partitura original

Marco Beltrami (“A Quiet Place”)

Alexandre Desplat (“Isle of Dogs”)

Ludwig Göransson (“Black Panther”)

Justin Hurwitz (“First Man”)

Marc Shaiman (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Canción original

“All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)

“Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin’”)

“Requiem For a Private War” (“A Private War”)

“Revelation’ (“Boy Erased”)

“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”)

Televisión

Serie dramática

“The Americans”

“Bodyguard”

“Homecoming”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”

Actriz serie dramática

Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Actor serie dramática

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Stephan James (“Homecoming”)

Richard Madden (“Bodyguard”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Serie comedia o musical

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Kidding” (Showtime)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Actriz serie comedia o musical

Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”)

Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”)

Alison Brie (“Glow”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”)

Actor en serie comedia o musical

Sasha Baron Cohen (“Who Is America?”)

Jim Carrey (“Kidding”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Serie limitada o cinta hecha para televisión

“The Alienist” (TNT)

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

Actriz en serie limitada o cinta hecha para televisión

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Connie Britton (“Dirty John”)

Laura Dern (“The Tale”)

Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

Actor en serie limitada o cinta hecha para televisión

Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)

Daniel Bruhl (“The Alienist”)

Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Actriz de reparto en series, series limitadas o cinta hecha para televisión

Alex Bornstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)

Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Actor de reparto en series, series limitadas o cintas hechas para televisión

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Edgar Ramirez (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)