Sam Smith terminó su romance con Brandon Flynn, actor de ‘13 Reasons Why’

Redacción
Sam Smith
Confirman la ruptura del cantante Sam Smith y el actor Brandon Flynn.

A pesar de que el cantante Sam Smith y el actor Brandon Flynn lucían muy enamorados a nueve meses de iniciar su romance, el diario The Sun ha confirmado su ruptura.

Según el medio, esta separación fue de mutuo acuerdo y de manera amigable, pues una fuente cercana a la pareja reveló los detalles de esta decisión.

“Sam y Brandon tuvieron un verdadero romance como un remolino. Realmente se enamoraron el uno del otro, pero ambos están tan ocupados con sus carreras y desafortunadamente las cosas no llegaron a un punto de razón”, dijo la persona cercana.

“Sam obviamente está devastado. Esta es la relación más significativa que ha tenido”, agregó.

Sin embargo, no se descarta que en un futuro pueda darse una reconciliación, pues Flynn y Smith no ocultaban el gran amor que sentían el uno por el otro cada vez que se les captaba en público.

