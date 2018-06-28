Sam Smith terminó su romance con Brandon Flynn, actor de ‘13 Reasons Why’

A pesar de que el cantante Sam Smith y el actor Brandon Flynn lucían muy enamorados a nueve meses de iniciar su romance, el diario The Sun ha confirmado su ruptura.
Según el medio, esta separación fue de mutuo acuerdo y de manera amigable, pues una fuente cercana a la pareja reveló los detalles de esta decisión.
“Sam y Brandon tuvieron un verdadero romance como un remolino. Realmente se enamoraron el uno del otro, pero ambos están tan ocupados con sus carreras y desafortunadamente las cosas no llegaron a un punto de razón”, dijo la persona cercana.
“Sam obviamente está devastado. Esta es la relación más significativa que ha tenido”, agregó.
Sin embargo, no se descarta que en un futuro pueda darse una reconciliación, pues Flynn y Smith no ocultaban el gran amor que sentían el uno por el otro cada vez que se les captaba en público.
A few of my favorite things from 2017, as shit as some of it was can't help but see all the good! Hoping 2018 is full of ups and downs as well… saw Call Me By Your Name today and couldn't help myself… "In your place, if there is pain, nurse it, and if there is a flame, don’t snuff it out, don’t be brutal with it. Withdrawal can be a terrible thing when it keeps us awake at night, and watching others forget us sooner than we’d want to be forgotten is no better. We rip out so much of ourselves to be cured of things faster than we should that we go bankrupt by the age of 30 and have less to offer each time we start with someone new. But to feel nothing so as not to feel anything—what a waste!”