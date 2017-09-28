Ex conejitas reaccionan tras la muerte de Hugh Hefner

por
Redacción
-
Hugh Hefner
Tras confirmarse el deceso de Hugh Hefner, las famosas conejitas, emplearon diversos medios para expresar sus condolencias ante la noticia. Foto Vía Twitter

Tras confirmarse el deceso de Hugh Hefner, creador de la Revista Playboy, las famosas conejitas, sobrenombre que recibieron por su trabajo con él, emplearon diversos medios para expresar sus condolencias ante la noticia.

Una de las más devastadas fue sin duda Pamela Anderson, quien en un largo escrito confesó: “tengo muchos pensamientos, no tengo cerebro ahora para editar. Yo soy, por ti. Me enseñaste todo lo importante acerca de la libertad y el respeto. Fuera de mi familia, eras la persona más importante de mi vida. Me diste mi vida… La gente me dice todo el tiempo que yo era tu favorita… Estoy en un profundo shock”.

Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life… People tell me all the time That I was your favorite… I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me – with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say – Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I'm proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men – Enjoy … (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved – You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. … "It's movie time" You loved my boys … You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef … Your Pamela 💋

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on

Por su parte, Kendra Wilkinson, ex pareja y modelo de la publicación, envió un comunicado expresando: “Hef cambió mi vida. Me hizo la persona que soy hoy, No podría estás más agradecida por nuestra amistad y el tiempo que pasamos juntos. Lo echaré mucho de menos pero siempre estará en mi corazón”.

La reconocida socialité Paris expresó: “Muy triste escuchar las noticias sobre Hugh Hefner. Era una #Leyenda, innovador y único en su especie. Nos divertimos muchos y tenemos recuerdos increíbles juntos. Lo extrañaré mucho”.

De la misma forma la estrella de la televisión Kim Kardashian, comentó: “¡DEP al legendario Hugh Hefner! ¡Estoy muy honrada de haber sido parte del equipo Playboy! ¡Se te extrañará mucho! ¡Te quiero Hef! Besos y abrazos”.

La actriz Carmen Electra dijo: “¡Gracias por escogerme y llevarme al mundo mágico de Playboy! No puedo parar de llorar y no puedo imaginar cuántas conejitas están llorando también por ti. Eres un clásico y siempre estaré agradecida por tu bondad”.

La ex modelo Jenny McCarthy indicó: “DEP #Hef Gracias por ser un revolucionario y cambiar la vida de tantas personas, especialmente la mía. Espero haberte hecho sentir orgulloso”.

La actriz Donna D’Errico exteriorizó: “Hugh Hefner me puso en Playboy y prendió mi carrera. Tengo una deuda eterna contigo, Hef. Vivirás por siempre como un icono de proporciones épicas”.

Y la cantante Aubrey O’Day comentó: “Cuando hice Playboy me dijo unas palabras que influyeron en mi rumbo. Era un hombre que paraba una sala al entrar en ella”.

NOTICIAS RELACIONADASMAS DE ESTE AUTOR