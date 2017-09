Mel B se siente fuerte para criar a sus hijas sola

Talking with my 18 year old daughter today and I told her I learned the hard way in life that and that cannot always count on others to respect my feelings even if I respect theirs,being a good person diesnt guarantee that others will be good people too,you only have control over yourself and how you choose to be as a person,as for others well you can choose to either accept them or walk away,even if your left all alone with no one it doesn't really mean your alone,NO,it just means your strong enough to handle things all by yourself BOOM she replied hell yeh mummy that's why I love you,then I cried! I love my 3 daughters they are my everything my heart my soul my world. #singleparentworkinghard #keepwalkingforward #womenempoweringwomen

