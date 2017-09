Enrique Iglesias documenta en redes sociales al huracán Irma

Everyone who is in the path of Hurricane Irma please stay safe this weekend!!!! Thanks to everyone sending prayers for those at risk. Let’s also keep in our thoughts & prayers those in the Caribbean already affected, as well as everyone in Texas rebuilding from Harvey! Save The Children has set up relief funds for survivors of both. Please consider donating. Donation link in profile.

