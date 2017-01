Salma Hayek niega cuartar la libertad de expresión de Jessica Williams

I am so sorry that I did not respond earlier to the feelings and valid concerns many of you have expressed in the last few days about a story that was published this weekend by the Los Angeles Times. I had not checked my phone through the weekend and only saw the article last night. I am deeply disturbed by the way this story has misrepresented me and manipulated my words in printing them out of context. We all believed we were in a forum to brainstorm about ways in which women in the industry could thrive and that was my heart’s intention. I have always and will always support the empowerment and the voices of black women and women of color. It is inaccurate that I did not let Jessica express herself, she very passionately and eloquently spoke her mind and I listened and engaged in what she was saying. In fact I was very disappointed that the conversation was cut short and not able to continue. I am devastated that something that left me feeling inspired and empowered has since been depicted as a cat fight, and worse yet painted in this way by a female journalist. Rest assured, I will right this wrong…

A photo posted by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Jan 30, 2017 at 5:32pm PST